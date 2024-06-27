DU announces Tk 9.45bn budget for 2024-25FY - Dainikshiksha

The authorities of Dhaka University (DU) today announced a proposed budget of Taka 9.45 billion for the fiscal year 2024-25 which was Taka 9.13 billion in the current fiscal year.

In the proposed budget, allocation for research has been increased by Taka 5 crore from last year totalling total research allocation to Taka 20 crore which is 2.12 percent of the total budget, according to the budget.

DU treasurer Md Mamtaj Uddin Ahmed placed the new budget for approval in the annual session of the university senate with vice-chancellor Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal in the chair at the Sir Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban this afternoon.

Like the previous years, a big chunk of the budget will be spent for salary and allowances of teachers and officials-employees of the university.

Of the total amount, 31.65 percent has been allocated for salary, 23.12 percent for allowances, 23.33 percent for supply and service expenses, 11.95 percent for pension and retirement benefits, 2.12 percent for research grants, 2.94 percent for capital grants, 3.68 percent for other grants, 0.21 for other capital grants, 0.18 percent for transport, 0.45 percent for ICT logistics, 0.29 percent for special facilities for retirement allowance beneficiaries and the lowest 0.08 percent for health.

Altogether 85.11 percent of the budget that is about Taka 804.41 crore has been sanctioned by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and 9.52 percent or Taka 90 crore will come from the university's internal sources while the rest Taka 74.45 crore or 5.37 percent has been showed as the deficit.

DU Pro-VC (education) Dr Sitesh Chandra Bachar, Pro-VC (Admin) Dr Mohammad Samad, Proctor Dr Masudur Rahman and senate members, among others, were present on the occasion.source: bss