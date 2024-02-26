DU entry test: 2 arrested on fraud charges over question paper leak - Dainikshiksha

Law enforcers have arrested two people on charge of cheating admission seekers regarding question paper leak of entry tests of Dhaka University (DU).

A web-based crime investigation team of Detective Branch (DB)-Cyber & Special Crime unit (north) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested them after conducting drives in Dhaka, Joypurhat and Bogura districts.

The arrestees are Annafiul Nafiz Iqbal, 23, and Md Asif Talukdar.

Annafiul is a second-year student of Mohipur Hajji Mohsin Government College in Joypurhat.

DMP's additional commissioner (DB) Mohammad Harun-Or-Rashid revealed this information at a press conference at his office in Dhaka's Minto Road yesterday.

Posing as security in-charge of the education ministry and opening a fake Facebook account in the name of Cyber Teens Foundation founder Md Sadat Rahman, Asif uploaded posts on Facebook asking admission seekers to contact him through Telegram for question papers of Friday's entry test, he said.

Similarly, Annafiul also posted on Facebook asking admission aspirants to pay Tk 20,000 in advance to avail question paper of 'B' unit (arts, law and social science faculties), he said, adding that the arrestee also asked question paper seekers to pay the remaining Tk 30,000 after the examination.

Annafiul embezzled Tk 10 lakh from the admission seekers through cheating the admission seekers, the DB officer said.

Annafiul and Asif were arrested after the DU authorities and the Cyber Teens Foundation founder filed two separate cases against them, the DB chief added.

However, the DU authorities had earlier assured the admission candidates that the question papers were not leaked.