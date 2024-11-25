DU leader of now-banned BCL arrested over violent attack - Dainikshiksha

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested Imon Khan Jibon, the Hospitality Secretary of Salimullah Muslim Hall's unit of the banned student organization Chhatra League, in connection with a violent attack on the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at Dhaka University.

Deputy Police Commissioner (Media) Muhammad Talebur Rahman confirmed the arrest on Monday, saying that Imon, 28, was apprehended from Narayanganj around 10 pm on Sunday.

The attack, which took place on July 15, 2024, began as a procession by Dhaka University students supporting the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. The procession started from the Raju Sculpture on the university campus but was violently disrupted when activists of the now-banned Chhatra League, alongside members of affiliated Awami League organizations, launched an assault on the protesters. Armed with weapons, the attackers inflicted serious injuries on approximately 300 students.

A Dhaka University student, Mahin, later filed a case with Shahbagh Police Station on October 21, 2024, naming several individuals, including Imon, as suspects.

Police said Imon’s arrest was facilitated through the analysis of CCTV footage, intelligence reports, and advanced technology. He has since been presented in court.

Source: UNB