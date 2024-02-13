DU players attacked during Inter-University Cricket final at RU - Dainikshiksha

Players from Dhaka University were attacked by students of Rajshahi University during the final match of the Inter-University Cricket Tournament at Sheikh Kamal Stadium in Rajshahi on Monday.

The Rajshahi University administration initially refrained from taking any action, but later formed a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the incident.

Four injured players, identified as Sifat, Imon, Tury, and Rokon, are currently undergoing treatment at Rajshahi's LabAid Hospital.

According to eyewitnesses and sources familiar with the matter, the clash emanated from a dispute over a decision made by the umpires, that led to a heated argument between the players on the field and eventually escalating into a physical confrontation.

Some members of the ruling party student front Chhatra League were seen participating in the attack. Following the incident, the university authorities, along with the police, escorted the players off the field for their safety.

The Dhaka University cricket team's head coach claimed that at least four players from their team were injured in the attack. In response to the incident, the Rajshahi University administration formed a committee to investigate the matter.

While the university authorities expressed regret over the incident, the coach of Dhaka University's cricket team, Shahadat Hossain, mentioned concerns about the lack of security during the match. He stated that the administration did not take adequate measures to prevent the clash.

The clash disrupted the game temporarily, but after interventions from both coaches and teachers, the match resumed, and DU emerged victorious.

The clash prompted strong reactions from both universities' administrations, with Rajshahi University condemning the violence in an official statement. Meanwhile, Dhaka University's administration expressed disappointment and called for an immediate investigation to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

As the universities grapple with the aftermath of this unfortunate incident, questions about security protocols during sporting events on campuses have come to the forefront. The focus now shifts to the inquiry committee's findings and the steps that will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.source: unb