DU Prof Israfeel representing Bangladesh in Int'l performing art festival in Vietnam - Dainikshiksha

Eminent Bangladeshi threatre director and professor of Dhaka University's Theatre and performance studies department Israfeel Shaheen is going to represent Bangladesh at an international performing arts festival in Vietnam.

In the festival, professor Shaheen will address as the keynote speaker on 'How can contemporary performing arts heal the world of wars, poverty and cultural distance'.

The 1st International Performing Arts Festival is scheduled to be held on December 8 to 10 at Phan Thiet City, Binh Thuan Province, Vietnam with the theme 'Connecting Creativity'.

This year, the festival is being organized with a focus on the indigenous communities and the locals, as well as domestic and international tourists visiting Phan Thiet city, Binh Thuan province.

Professor Israfeel said, "I will present the global appeal and significance of our country's traditional performances in terms of the global arena. Through this, we can highlight the culture of the country by reducing the cultural difference by presenting our traditional performance in front of the audience of different countries".

There will be delegates and artists from over 30 countries of five continents, added Israfeel.

Besides, Israfeel Shaheen participated in an international theatre festival in China as a keynote speaker with the theme ''SILK ROAD ' and ' Strengthening China - Bangladeshi Cultural relations through promotion and popularization of Chinese Theatre and performing Arts in Bangladesh: Redefining strategies for revitalizing people's voice''.source: bss