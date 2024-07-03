DU's marketing department celebrated its golden jubilee - Dainikshiksha

The Marketing Department of Dhaka University (DU) celebrated its 50th anniversary with various programmes.

The celebration commenced on Monday at the Faculty of Business Studies premises, inaugurated by DU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. ASM Maksud Kamal.

The event, marking 50 years of the department's establishment, was attended by distinguished guests including Prof Dr ABM Shahidul Islam, Chairman of the Marketing Department Prof Dr. Mijanur Rahman and President of the Marketing Alumni Association and Convenor of MIB Faruk Ahmed Talukder.

Besides, the faculty members, including Prof Dr Razia Begum, Prof Dr Samir Kumar Sheel, Prof Dr Serajul Haque, and Prof Dr Rafiuddin Ahmed, also spoke at the programme highlighting the department's rich history and promising future.

During the inauguration, Dr ASM Maksud Kamal said Bangladesh has achieved unprecedented success in recent years. “We must work collectively to achieve national and international goals, including the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and the vision of a developed and prosperous Bangladesh by 2041. Marketing knowledge is crucial in global branding, and you must make significant contributions in this field."

The celebration kicked off with a ceremonial cake cutting, followed by a colourful rally that ended after parading the campus.

As part of the festivities, the students of the department organised a captivating cultural programme on the department premises.

This jubilee celebration, which commenced on July 1, will feature a series of programs and events spanning the next four months. The festivities will end with a grand closing ceremony on November 9.source: unb