DU seeks US assistance to build new dormitory for female students - Dainikshiksha

Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan yesterday sought financial support and cooperation from the United States of America (USA) to build a new residential hall for female students on the university campus.

He sought the cooperation when a four-member US delegation led by Public Affairs Counselor of US Embassy in Dhaka Stephen F. Ibelli paid a courtesy call on him at his office on the DU campus here.

The delegation members assured the DU Vice-Chancellor of considering his proposal positively, said a DU press release.

Other members of the delegation were Scott Hartmann, Raihana Sultana and Jonatha Gomes of the US embassy.

DU Pro-Vice Chancellor (academic) Professor Dr Mamun Ahmed, Pro-Vice Chancellor (administration) Professor Dr Sayema Haque Bidisha and Treasurer Professor Dr M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, the release said, they discussed matters of mutual interest specially the possibilities of strengthening ongoing joint collaborative academic and research programmes among the University of Dhaka and different universities in the USA.

They also discussed various bilateral issues, including establishment of American Corner at DU, enhancement of Fulbright scholarship programme, entrepreneurship development programme, English language skills development programme and leadership capacity building programme to strengthen the skills of DU students for their better employment.

The US delegation and DU authorities stressed the need for exchange of teachers and students among DU and different universities in the USA as well as exchange of data and information between American Centre and Dhaka University.source: bss