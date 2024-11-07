DU students denounce Chhatra Dal poster campaign on campus - Dainikshiksha

Some students of Dhaka University have burst into protest after Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal's (JCD), student wing of BNP, put up posters on the campus to mark the National Revolution and Solidarity Day.

Students from Bijoy Ekattor Hall first brought out a protest rally at 9:30 pm on Wednesday and they were later joined by students from Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall, Kobi Jasimuddin Hall, Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall and other dormitories.



They marched across the campus protesting what they said JCD's political campaign in violation of a recent ban on student politics in the university.

During the protests, students chanted slogans such as "Posters on walls, misfortune ahead," "Student politics has no place here," and "2024, no more student politics."

The students stated that they would continue their protest until the university administration removed the posters put up by Chhatra Dal from the walls of halls.

Protester Mir Muhammad Asif said, "Despite the campus ban on student politics, Chhatra Dal has put up posters here. They are attempting to bring back student politics in the halls. We will continue our movement to prevent this."

Criticising university administration’s role, Mossaddik Ali, a co-coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said, "The Syndicate has temporarily banned student politics. Most students do not support politics in the halls. How can any political party put up posters in the halls despite the ban?

The protesters also claimed that Chhatra Dal activists had threatened students who tore down the posters. They accused Chhatra Dal members of threatening students both online and offline who opposed the poster campaign.

At around 11:00 PM, DU proctor Associate Professor Saifuddin Ahmed, visited Bijoy Ekattor Hall.

He stated, "We have not yet established a final framework for student politics. We have no issues with the 7th November observance or the posters featuring Ziaur Rahman. If the posters are removed, it would undermine the dignity of individuals. We will discuss further and make a decision on this matter."

JCD put up the posters across the campus in observance of the November 7 National Revolution and Solidarity Day.

Source: UNB