DU students march for Palestine - Dainikshiksha

A section of students of Dhaka University, along with general people, organised the "March for Palestine" programme yesterday, where they brought out a procession holding large Palestine flags on the campus.

The programme began at the Raju Memorial Sculpture under the banner of "Where Palestine Met July", marking "International Palestine Day".

Leaders of the programme along with students demanded that Palestinians be freed from Israel, who have been carrying out barbaric attacks in Gaza.

They expressed their solidarity with the Palestinian people and marched through different streets of the campus, holding flags of Palestine and chanting slogans in support of an independent Palestinian state.

The demonstrators showcased banners, placards and festoons bearing messages such as -- "You don't need to be a Muslim to stand up for Palestine, you just need to be human," "Freedom for Palestine", "Stop the genocide in Gaza" and "Stop war crimes against children".

Speaking to this correspondent, students said the people of Bangladesh have consistently shown their unwavering solidarity with the people of Palestine, standing in support of their struggle since the beginning of the brutal and inhumane attacks carried out by Israel. From the onset of the violence, Bangladeshis have rallied together, raising their voices in condemnation of the aggression and offering moral and humanitarian support to the Palestinian cause. This deep sense of empathy and unity stems not only from shared experiences of suffering but also from a historical bond.

"During Bangladesh's own struggle for freedom from the former autocratic government, especially during the July Uprising, the people of Palestine served as a symbol of resilience and strength. Their courage in the face of oppression inspired many Bangladeshis, who drew boldness and hope from their unyielding fight for freedom," said Abu Baker Majumder, a leader of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

"Today, this solidarity continues, as Bangladesh stands beside Palestine, both as a moral supporter and a compassionate ally in the ongoing fight for justice and peace," he added.

They also organised a cultural evening at the Teacher-Student Centre in the evening.

source: The Daily Star