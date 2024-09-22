DU students return to classes after more than 3 months - Dainikshiksha

Classes at Dhaka University (DU) resumed on Sunday after more than three months of closure due to unrest centering student-led movement.The campus including Arts building, Social Science Faculty premises, Madhur Canteen, TSC regained its familiar look with the gathering of students since morning.

Students expressed their relief and joy after returning to classes after a long break.However, the academic activities of the first year students are scheduled to begin on September 30.

Vacation in Dhaka University began on June 2 before Eid-ul-Azha. After the Eid holidays, academic activities were scheduled to start on July 1.

But academic and administrative activities of all public universities of the country came to a halt on July 1 as teachers and employees went on an indefinite strike demanding their exclusion from the "discriminatory" pension scheme.

The then Awami League government shut down all educational institutions on July 16 as violence escalated over the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.On September 19, the university administration decided to prohibit all political activities by students, teachers, officials, and employees on the campus until further notice.

This decision was made during an emergency Syndicate meeting held at the Vice-Chancellor's Lounge in the administrative building.