DU students to protest 'distortion of slogans' - Dainikshiksha

Protesting 'distortion of slogans and history by anti-discrimination students movement' , the students of Dhaka University have announced a rally to be brought out from 10pm on Sunday where the main slogan of 14th July will be recalled.

Students of Dhaka University also some vice-coordinators of the anti-discrimination students movement have accused some coordinators of distorting the slogans of the July Revolution and history.

The controversies aroused on August 14th night, when some coordinators including, Mahfuz Abdullah, Asif Mahmud, Abu Baker Majumder, Nusrat Tabassum, Abdul Kader, and Khan Talat Mahmud Rafy posted some slogans on their Facebook timeline setting aside the main slogans of 14th July night.

The students of Dhaka University mainly chanted "Tumi Ke? Ami Ke? Rajakar, Rajakar." slogans during the whole protest rally of 14th July night to protest the then Sheikh Hasina's addressing anti-quota protesters as 'Rajakarer Nati'.

After being criticised by the pro-Awami League and Chhatra League Leaders and activists, some coordinators, changed the slogans lines like ' 'Tumi Nou, Ami Noi, Rajakar, Rajakar', ' cheyechilam odhikar, Hoye gelam Rajakar,' to clear out their position and keep their image clean as they didn’t want to get involved in clash with the government which they later marked as fascist.

When the students took to roads protesting Sheikh Hasina's addressing on july 14th night chantings Rajakar Slogans, some coordinators posted those slogans " tumi nou, ami noi, Rajakar Rajakar.' slogans. Even though the students didn’t accept these slogans at large.

Nahid Islam, one of the advisers of the interim government, also posted 'Tumi Ke? Ami Ke? Rajakar Rajakar' on his Facebook timeline,marking the slogan as the most brave and effective slogan as these slogans broke all the barriers of the masses and connected all people together to join the movement.

Mosaddek Ali, one of the vice-coordinators of the movement, who also got arrested from Paltan intersection during protest, said, "The history of 2024 is not the history of any individual or organization alone. It is the history of the entire country. We will not let anyone distort or manipulate this history. Be it a slogan or something else."

"Shall we feel Inferiority for the slogan for which the Chhatra League shed our blood? Damn the coordinators like you!," he added.

Mohammad Ullah Tushar said, "The slogan posted by the coordinating panel was not very sustainable and accepted by the commons. Many other slogans have been given. But in view of the Prime Minister's speech, who are you? who am I Razakar Razakar ? became the main slogan of the movement. Suddenly coordinators are changing slogans in some sense and intention? It may be that they are distorting slogans to prove themselves extraordinary."