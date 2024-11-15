DU suffers from acute waste management crisis - Dainikshiksha

Dhaka University (DU), popularly known as the Oxford of the East, is reeling on acute environmental hazards in lack of any effective waste management system.

The university authority has to rely on the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) for waste management of the university situated on about 275 acres of land.

Wastes are littering everywhere in the campus and irregular cleaning of the dustbins by city corporation cleaners aggravated the situation causing immense suffering to the teachers and students.

According to the DU estate office, which is responsible for waste management, have only 30 employees and 13 dustbins in the wide campus.



City corporation cleaners are supposed to collect the waste from the designated areas in the early hours of every night. But, such endeavour rarely happens thanked to inertia of the cleaners.

Even the temporary dustbins located next to the entrance of the university register building are not being cleaned regularly.

Overflowing dustbins with garbage, scattered wastes around the dustbins spreading bad smell is common scenario everywhere in the campus. Picture behind the central library, garden area of TSC and metro rail station is beyond describing.

Scenario of the residential halls of the university is also awful. Piles of dirties remained stockpiled in front of most of the dormitories.

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) waste management officer Shafiqul Islam told BSS that shortage of dustbins is the main cause of littering wastes all over the campus. It is not possible to collect all wastes within a specific time as the wastes are not hold in any bins or any particular area, he said.

There is also lack of coordination between DSCC and DU estate office as city corporation cleaners performed their duties at night while DU estate office remains open only at daytime, he said.

DSCC suggested a full-fledged waste management team from the university rather than depending on the city corporation to keep the campus clean and hygienic.

Dilapidated sewerage and electricity lines, water supply line and road and walk ways are also causing immense suffering to the students and teachers and others visitors.

Adhara Hossain, an English Department student told BSS that every day she has to go through the dirty road leading to Curzon Hall from the Mall Chattar and Udyan footpath. Rickshaw drivers and pedestrians urinate in those areas and the stench is so bad that walking is not possible.

Annoyed Azra Humaira, a student of Mass Communication and Journalism Department, said, "there is nothing to say about the university's garbage.”

She emphasized on creating awareness of all stakeholders and firm action of the DU authorities to keep the campus clean. There might be engaged a volunteer group to look into the matter, she opined.

Pro-vice chancellor (admin) Sayema Haque Bidisha said the campus buzzes with a lot of activities round the year leaving it as a place for scattered wastes all over.

In addition to the students, many people attend those functions and festivals making the waste management a big challenge, she said.

Steps are being taken for setting up more bins in different spots of the campus and carrying out the cleaning work regularly in addition to employing more manpower, she said.

source: BSS