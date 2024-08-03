DU teachers hail govt. for banning Jamaat-Shibir - Dainikshiksha

DU teachers hail govt. for banning Jamaat-Shibir

dainikshiksha desk |

The Dhaka University Teachers Association (DUTA) congratulated the government for banning the politics of defeated evil forces of '71 -- Jamaat-e-Islami and all its front organisations and entities, including Islami Chhatra Shibir.

Welcoming the government's decision banning Jamaat-e-Islami, DUTA issued a statement signed by DUTA president Dr Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan and general secretary Dr Zeenat Huda.

Jamaat and Chhatra Shibir (previously known as Islami Chhatra Sangha) are liable for committing genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity during the Liberation War in 1971 as well as were involved in recent widespread anarchy and violence, said the statement.

The decision of banning Jamaat and all of its associate bodies has been a vital decision as the party was in leading position in killing the intellectuals on December 14 in 1971 and also has been opposing the sovereignty as well as the spirit of the great Liberation War, it added.

After the Independence, the party also carried out violence and tortured students in the universities and countrywide.source: bss

