DU VC meets Japanese Ambassador - Dainikshiksha

A discussion meeting and dinner was held on Wednesday (December 4) at the residence of Japanese Ambassador.

Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmed Khan attended it at the invitation of Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori.

DU Treasurer Prof. Dr. M. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Convener of Provost Standing Committee Dr. Abdullah-Al-Mamun, Head of Public Relations of Japan Embassy Komine Ken and Deputy Head Yamamoto Kyohei were, among others, present on this occasion.

During the meeting they discussed matters of mutual interest and exchanged views regarding the ongoing joint collaborative academic and research activities at Dhaka University in collaboration with Japan and JICA.

They stressed the need for enhancing mutual collaboration and cooperation among Dhaka University and Japanese Universities. They also discussed about inter-department credit transfer among Dhaka University and different universities in Japan. Increasing opportunities for DU students to pursue higher study in Japan as well as creating employment opportunities for them in various Japanese companies were also discussed in the meeting, said a press release on Thursday.