DUCSU elections likely to be held in February - Dainikshiksha

The long pending elections to Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) and its hall unions are expected to take place by late January or early February next year, after a six-year gap since the last DUCSU polls in 2019.

"There are a lot of things to do with DUCSU including amending its constitutions and bringing reforms. However, we want to arrange the elections to DUCSU by the end of January and the beginning of February," Dhaka University proctor Saifuddin Ahmed said today while responding to a journalist's query at a press conference at university proctor office.

Proctor Saifuddin said, "We use to face complexities in getting students' opinions on different issues and know their problems and thus, conducting DUCSU polls is very crucial as it will simplify the process of understanding students' opinions".

He acknowledged several issues including bringing reforms to the DUCSU constitution as well as its charter as objections raised over the current structure.

Debate also arose from the students about the vice-chancellor's role whether the VC should serve as DUCSU's president or not, he said, adding, "Students also complained over slogans, posters, and other traditional campaign activities".

In the press conference, Proctor also informed that the Dhaka University Metro Rail Station will remain closed on December 16, 25, 31, and January 1 to maintain the law and order as a part of strict security arrangement across the country.

The metro rail authorities are expected to release an official statement soon outlining the operational changes for the specified dates.

He said the decision was made following a meeting with the home affairs adviser on the country's law and order situation. "I recommended closing the Dhaka University metro station on these dates to maintain campus security. The proposal has been approved, and the metro rail authorities will be formally notified soon," he added.

University's all six entry points can be secured whenever needed, he said, adding, "Even if we shut down all entry points, people can still access the campus through the metro station. To ensure comprehensive security, the closure of the station was necessary".

source: BSS