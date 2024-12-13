DUET show-cause notice names 14 for torturing students - Dainikshiksha

The authorities of Dhaka University of Engineering and Technology (DUET) yesterday issued a notice to 14 students to explain why they should not be punished for torturing and persecuting students during the quota protests of July and August.

The notice was issued when a university probe committee found them the BCL men guilty in an incident of torturing students during the movement.

Professor Utpal Kumar Das, director of DUET Student Welfare Department, signed the show cause notice published on the university's website today.

The notice states that the university has decided to expel the students from residentials for life, suspend their academic activities for one year and that this punishment would be mentioned in their character certificates issued by the university.

The students include Sabbir Hossain, a fourth year EEE student; Sajjad Hossain Rifat, a fourth year civil engineering student; Siddiqur Rahman, a computer engineering student from 2019-20 session; Mozammel Hossain Shaheen, textile engineering student; Mehedi Hasan Tuhin, a master's student of mechanical engineering; Mushfiqul Alam Shanto, a fourth year EEE student; Ashraful Islam, a textile engineering student from the 2019-20 session.

Istiak Ahmed Prince, a third year computer engineering student; Parvez Mia Mahin, a computer engineering student from 2019-20 session; Tasin Mahmud, a fourth year textile engineering student; MM Saymun, a mechanical engineering student from 2019-20 session. The notice also addressed three former students, production engineering student Pratap Kumar, civil engineering student Mahmud Hasan Manna and mechanical engineering student Mizanur Rahman Mithun.

Source: the daily star