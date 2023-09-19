DUJA celebrates 38th founding anniversary

The Dhaka University Journalists' Association (DUJA), one of the oldest organisations of campus journalists in the country, on Tuesday (19 September) celebrated its 38th founding anniversary today with amid enthusiasm andfestivity holding different programmes.

The organisation began the day-long programme with a cake cutting ceremony. Later, a joyous procession brought out at the premises of teacher-Student centre.

Vice-chancellor of the university Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, also the main patron of the association, inaugurated the day-long programme by cutting the cake at the TSC Indoor Games Room on campus this morning.

Followed by the cake cutting, the organisation hosted a short rally with Vice-Chancellor at TSC premises.

At this time, university Treasurer Professor Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, DUJA President Al Sadi Bhuiyan and General Secretary Mohiuddin Muzahid Mahi were present, among others.

Professor Akhtaruzzaman congratulated the DUJA members for playing a vital role in the development of the university. “The organisation has been playing a significant role in the construction of society and the university by highlighting various inconsistencies,” he added.

The association's president Al Sadi said the history of the association was the history of objective journalism.

The association's General Secretary Mohiuddin said the journalists' association has been playing an important role in building a solid foundation of objective journalism and campus journalism against all odds since itsinception.

On this day in 1985, the DUJA started its journey with 13 campus correspondents of different newspapers.