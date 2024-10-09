Durga Puja becomes a festival for all: Prof Yunus - Dainikshiksha

Extending his greetings to the country’s all members of the Hindu community, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has said that Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony.

"Durga Puja is not only a festival of the Hindu community… it has now become a festival for all. The destruction of evil forces and the worship of truth and beauty are the main features of the festival," he said in a message on the occasion of Durga Puja, the main religious festival of the Hindu community.

Prof Yunus said the constitution of the country guarantees equal rights to the people of all religions and castes. "This country belongs to all of us. This country is a safe home to all irrespective of caste and religion," said the Chief Adviser.

He said the interim government formed by the unprecedented uprising of students-workers-masses on August 5 is working to improve the wellbeing of all and ensure equal rights regardless of caste and religion.

Prof Yunus, encouraged by the anti-discrimination spirit, called upon all to build a Bangladesh free from hunger, poverty and build a country of happiness, keeping the bonds of communal harmony unharmed.

He wished for peace, wellbeing and prosperity of all the citizens of Bangladesh.

The government has said that law enforcement agencies are sincerely focusing on the security concerns shared by the Hindu community.

Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir on Tuesday evening said that all Puja mandaps across the country will be monitored through IP cameras with adequate patrolling by the police, Rab and intelligence agencies.

The government has already announced an additional public holiday on Thursday (October 10) for Durga Puja.The Durga Puja holiday will now last four days, starting from Thursday.

This extension comes as Friday and Saturday are already government holidays this month.

"This extra holiday has been granted to ensure smooth and joyous celebrations of the Durga Puja," Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser Mahfuj Alam said while talking to reporters at the Dhakeshwari Temple on Tuesday morning.

source:UNB