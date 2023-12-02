Earthquake jolts Dhaka, other parts of country - Dainikshiksha

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolted different parts of the country including the capital this morning.

The quake was felt in Chattogram, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Rangpur, Chuadanga, Noakhali, Kushtia and other parts of the country.

Rabiul Haque, officer-in-charge of the Meteorological Office, said that the place of origin of the earthquake was Ramganj.

According to the United States Geological Survey, USGS, the epicenter of the earthquake is 8 km east-northeast of Ramganj upazila in Laxmipur district.

Many people came out of their houses in fear during the earthquake.

No casualties or damage were reported immediately.source: bss