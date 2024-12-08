EC issues directive to correct errors in National ID cards - Dainikshiksha

The Election Commission (EC) has urged all to correct any errors in their National Identity Cards (NIDs) by January 2.

The directive comes as part of preparations for publishing the draft voter list on the same date.

In a media release issued on Sunday, the Election Commission Secretariat urged all the citizens of the country to visit their respective Upazila or Thana election offices to get corrected any errors in their NIDs.

The media release stressed the importance of accurate NID information, as the draft voter list will be based on the records provided. Any discrepancies left unresolved could lead to administrative and legal complications in the future, it added.

To facilitate the correction process, all concerned are required to submit a duly filled-out form along with necessary documents.

The EC has assured that adequate measures have been taken to ensure a smooth and efficient correction process.

The Election Commission says that having an accurate NID is not only crucial for voter registration but also for verifying personal identity and safeguarding citizens' rights.

source: UNB