EduCan International launched in Bangladesh

EduCan International in collaboration with OET ‘supported by Austrade at Australian High Commission in Dhaka organised the launching of EduCan International as an official OET test centre at a city hotel on Sunday (30 July).

The event was graced by the Guest, while Duncan McCullough, Second Secretary and Head of Economic Department at the Australian High Commission to Bangladesh and Tom Keenan, Regional Director, OET Australia were present as special guests.

Shahin Reza, Managing Director, EduCan International Ltd, Aashish Bhushan, Regional Manager, OET, South Asia; and Mostafizur Rahman, Director, Austrade, Australian High Commission, Dhaka, were, among others, present at the event.

EduCan International one of the leading education service companies has collaborated with OET (Occupational English Test) to offer internationally recognised English Proficiency test for healthcare professionals in Bangladesh.

The curtain was raised with the welcome speech by Shahin Reza, Managing Director, EduCan International. He specified that EduCan International is proud to share, since its inception as an education company.

Tom Keenan and Aashish Bhushan highlighted the international recognition of OET and how this test can help Bangladeshi healthcare professionals.

