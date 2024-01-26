Education Minister calls for further review of exam and evaluation system - Dainikshiksha

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel on Thursday urged the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) to make recommendations to the policymakers for further review of the examination and evaluation system.

The minister made the request after a views exchange meeting with the experts of the examination and evaluation system at the Curriculum and Textbook Board in the capital's Motijheel on Thursday.

He also urged them to discuss with experts and gather information from the experience generated up to January and February, the first month of the academic year over the issue.

Among others, Chairman of National Curriculum and Textbook Board Md Farhadul Islam, and Dhaka University IER Professor Dr Tariq Ahsan were present.source: unb