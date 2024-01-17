Education needed to turn underprivileged children into asset: BGMEA President - Dainikshiksha

Faruque Hassan, President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), has stressed the importance of creating educated and skilled human resources out of the underprivileged children and enabling them to participate in mainstream development.

“A large of number of underprivileged children still remains out of formal education. We have to ensure education for them to break the cycle of poverty for these children and turn them into asset for the country,” he said.

The BGMEA president highlighted the significance of investing in education and skills development programs to equip less privileged children with the knowledge and skills necessary to secure employment and thus contribute to the economic development of Bangladesh, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

During his visit to the Shishukanon Pre-primary School in Saidpur today, which is established and operated by Manabik Shahajya Sangstha (MSS) for the children of disadvantaged people, Faruque highlighted the significance of investing in education and skills development programs.

Director of Giant Group Sharmeen Hassan Tithi was also present during the visit.

The aim is to equip less privileged children with the knowledge and skills essential for securing employment, thereby contributing to the economic development of Bangladesh.

He spent time with the students of the school encouraging them to pursue education diligently.

He presented the students with educational materials, foods and toys and assured of his assistance in the future.

The BGMEA President urged the affluent community to come forward and extend a helping hand in providing education for the underprivileged.

Collective efforts can play a pivotal role in shaping a brighter future for these children and, consequently, the nation, he added.source: unb