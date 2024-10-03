Egypt invites CA Prof Yunus to attend D-8 Summit this year - Dainikshiksha

Egypt has invited Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus to attend the D-8 Summit which will be held later this year.

Ambassador of Egypt to Bangladesh Omar Mohie Eldin Ahmed Fahmy met Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain on Wednesday and informed that Egypt would host the D-8 Summit in 2024.

He conveyed Egypt's invitation for the participation of the chief adviser, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, also known as Developing-8, is an organisation for development co-operation among Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey.

The establishment of D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation was announced officially through the Istanbul Declaration of Summit of Heads of State/Government on June 15, 1997.

The objectives of D-8 are to improve member states’ position in the global economy, diversify and create new opportunities in trade relations, enhance participation in decision-making at international level, and improve standards of living.

The ambassador reaffirmed continued Egyptian support to Bangladesh’s journey for better future.

Ambassador Omar extended his heartfelt congratulations to the foreign adviser on taking up the esteemed role in the Interim government.

Reflecting on the cordial bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Egypt, the adviser noted the productive meeting conducted with his Egyptian counterpart during the 79th UNGA.

The meeting explored potential avenues for collaboration aimed at revitalising the bilateral relationship in light of the golden jubilee of the diplomatic ties between the two countries in 2024.

They agreed to enhance their collaboration in promoting trade and commerce, aiming to unlock the untapped potential.

They emphasised agriculture, petrochemicals, textiles, and shipping as key areas for further cooperation.

Omar expressed gratitude for the humanitarian assistance that Bangladesh has provided to the Palestinian people.

The adviser conveyed optimism for enhanced solidarity among Arab nations and the broader international community in their collective efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict.source: unb