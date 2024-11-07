Eight more matches of school handball tournament held - Dainikshiksha

Eight more matches of school handball tournament held

Dainikshiksha desk |

Eight more matches of (boys group) Tasmery Under-14 School Handball tournament  have been decided on the third day (Thursday) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in the capital.

In the day’s matches, Sunnydale beat Heed International School by 10-0 goals. After leading the first half by 9-3 goals, Nirjhor Cantonment Public School defeated Wills Little Flower by  9-2 goals. 

Ideal School, Motijheel defeated Model Academy by 9-3 goals while Saint Gregory High School beat Mitali Bidyapith High School by 11-3 goals.

Nirjhor Cantonment Public School outclassed  Model Academy by 9-3 goals and Ideal School, Motijheel defeated Willis Little Flower School by  6-4 goals. Navy College overpowered Methodist English Medium School by 12-5 goals.

A total of twenty eight teams of Dhaka Metropolis- sixteen of boys and twelve of girls- are participating in the tournament organized by Bangladesh Handball Federation.

Dr Yunus stresses youth confidence at Bose-Einstein Statistics - dainik shiksha Dr Yunus stresses youth confidence at Bose-Einstein Statistics SC to hear appeals on 27th BCS viva-voce - dainik shiksha SC to hear appeals on 27th BCS viva-voce TIB expresses concern over press freedom - dainik shiksha TIB expresses concern over press freedom DU students denounce Chhatra Dal poster campaign on campus - dainik shiksha DU students denounce Chhatra Dal poster campaign on campus Xi congratulates Trump, calls for the two countries to find the right way to get along in the new era - dainik shiksha Xi congratulates Trump, calls for the two countries to find the right way to get along in the new era Islamic Foundation gets new director general - dainik shiksha Islamic Foundation gets new director general Those giving Chhatra League publicity will face action - dainik shiksha Those giving Chhatra League publicity will face action Amu put on six day remand - dainik shiksha Amu put on six day remand please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.33925890922546