Eight more matches of school handball tournament held - Dainikshiksha

Eight more matches of (boys group) Tasmery Under-14 School Handball tournament have been decided on the third day (Thursday) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium in the capital.

In the day’s matches, Sunnydale beat Heed International School by 10-0 goals. After leading the first half by 9-3 goals, Nirjhor Cantonment Public School defeated Wills Little Flower by 9-2 goals.

Ideal School, Motijheel defeated Model Academy by 9-3 goals while Saint Gregory High School beat Mitali Bidyapith High School by 11-3 goals.

Nirjhor Cantonment Public School outclassed Model Academy by 9-3 goals and Ideal School, Motijheel defeated Willis Little Flower School by 6-4 goals. Navy College overpowered Methodist English Medium School by 12-5 goals.

A total of twenty eight teams of Dhaka Metropolis- sixteen of boys and twelve of girls- are participating in the tournament organized by Bangladesh Handball Federation.