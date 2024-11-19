Election as soon as possible after essential reforms: Law Adviser - Dainikshiksha

Law adviser Asif Nazrul has said they will hold the national election as soon as possible on completion of necessary reforms.

“This is not a matter for the Ministry of Law. We will hold the elections as soon as possible after implementing the most essential reforms,” he said responding to a question at a press conference at the Secretariat about the 100-day activities of the Ministry.

He stressed the need for ensuring transparency in the electoral process. “We do not want any fake elections like before, nor do we want anyone to use electoral victory as a means to organise fraudulent elections in the future. Beyond this, we have no other interest.”

“Most members of the interim government are keen to return to their respective professions as soon as possible. There has been no mention of a four-year tenure, he added.

Source: UNB