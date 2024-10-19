Election timing to be fixed under CA's leadership: Asif Nazrul - Dainikshiksha

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul on Saturday said the election timing will be fixed under the leadership of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus as it is a very important policy decision.

"He (CA) alone has the authority to declare it (election timing)," Prof Asif Nazrul said in a statement, further explaining his remarks made in a TV programme on Thursday night.

Earlier, Dr Asif Nazrul said the next national election may be arranged by the next year - 2025 - after completing the pre-election preparations, including the formation of a new Election Commission through a search committee.

"I think realistically, holding the election may be possible by next year. There are many factors. This is a preliminary assumption to me," he said when Daily Manabzamin Chief Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury wanted to know about the election timing during a programme titled "Ajker Patrika" hosted by Channel I .

Dr Asif said a search committee will be formed soon to help form the new Election Commission.

The new EC will then prepare a flawless voters' list and then an election will be held, he said.

In his statement, Dr Asif said he did not get a chance to fully explain these factors there.

But everyone will understand from the words of the government that there are issues of reform and political consensus for the elections, said the Adviser.

"These are the factors. I also spoke about the reforms," he said.

"Some other factors I have explained in the programme, such as: formation of search committee and election commission, preparation of voter list etc," he added.

The Adviser said if these factors remain okay, the election may be held next year. "I also said this from my primary assumption.”

These conditional ideas and assumptions are presented by some media as an election announcement. Honestly, this is not correct," Asif Nazrul said in his statement.