Employees block BUET VC at the office - Dainikshiksha

The officers and employees of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) have blocked the vice-chancellor p\Prof. Sattyaprashad Majumder for abolishing the policies of 2015 regarding the promotion of the employees and demanding retraction of the previously active policies named policy-2015.

The employees and officers block the vice chancellor on Monday afternoon (June 24) demanding the withdrawal of the notification which was issued yesterday (June 23) regarding their promotion.

The notification order reads, “In the 540th meeting of the Syndicate held on December 27 last year, it was decided that no officer/employee of this University shall be considered for promotion, selection grade, senior grade scale availability after 27-12-2023 through Policy-2015.”

It further reads that the promotion, selection grade, senior grade scale to those already provided through policy-2015 will remain unchanged. Those who have already been given promotion, promotion, selection grade, senior grade scale through Policy-2015, on termination/ resignation/ removal/ dismissal, their non-organogram posts will automatically lapse and non-organogram posts will become vacant. And the promotion will be immediately provided to those who are apt according to the UGC requirement and organogram.

During the protest the employees were seen chanting slogans to retract the previously active policies regarding promotion.source: unb