Energy Adviser visits power workers at burn unit - Dainikshiksha

Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan today visited the burn unit of DMCH to see the two electrical workers of DPDC who were injured on-duty Monday.

A worker died and two others injured when they came in touch with live electrical wire during their duties on a DPDC transmission line for a contractor at city’s Maniknagar area Monday evening.



The deceased person was identified as foreman Md Nabir Hussain and injured persons were linemen Masum Mia and Rabiul Islam. They were working for an annual contractor of DPDC.

The adviser asked hospital authority to ensure better treatment of the injured persons and gave them assurance of bearing all medical expenses by the government.

He also talked to the relatives of the deceased employee and injured persons and expressed his sympathy.

He asked the concerned authorities to pay Taka 5 lakh immediately to the family of the deceased worker, Taka 2 lakh for seriously injured person and one lakh for the person received minor injury.

Talking to DPDC officials in the hospital the adviser warned of taking stern action against the persons to be found responsible for the incident.

“It is not a sheer accident. It is a fully negligence of duty. Action will be taken against the persons who are responsible for making the transmission line active while linemen were working on the line,” he said.

“We have not ascended to power, we assumed the responsibility,” he noted saying “so everything should not be considered like previously.”

Earlier, the energy adviser visited the spot at Maniknagar and directed to find out the cause of the incident.

Secretary of Power Division Farzana Mumtaz and senior officials of DPDC and contractor firm were present at that time.