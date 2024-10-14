Entry age in govt. jobs: 35 yrs for men, 37 for women - Dainikshiksha

The Public Administration Reforms Commission has recommended that the age limit for entering government jobs will be 35 years for men and 37 years for women.

The committee chief and former adviser of the caretaker government Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury told newsmen about the matter at the Secretariat here today.

The final decision, he said, will be taken in the advisory council meeting regarding the age limit issue in the public service.

"We have recommended it considering socio-economic aspects of the country. We have not discovered anything new. It exists in many countries of the world. It was taken into consideration that girls get priority in all aspects," Chowdhury said.

Amid the students' movement, the interim government has formed a committee led by former caretaker government adviser Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury on September 30 to determine a rational age limit for entering government jobs.

The committee was asked to submit report within seven working days.

Currently, the age limit for entering government jobs is 30 years, while it is 32 years for the children of freedom fighters.