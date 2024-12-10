Ex-education secretary sent into forced retirement - Dainikshiksha

The government has sent former education secretary Soleman Khan into forced retirement.

He had been serving as a member of the Planning Commission until today.

Today, the government issued a notification from the Ministry of Public Administration, stating that Soleman has completed 25 years of service and that the government has decided, in the public interest, to send him into retirement from public service.

The notification cited Section 45 of the Government Service Act, 2018, as the legal basis for the decision.

Soleman was the education secretary during the previous Awami League government. After the current government took office, he was transferred to the Planning Commission.

Soleman is a member of the 11th batch of the Bangladesh Civil Service (Administration) cadre. Previously, he also served as the chairman of the Land Reform Board.

According to the notification, Soleman will be entitled to retirement benefits as per regulations.

Source: Daily Star