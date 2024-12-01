Ex-minister Noor, ex-MP Tanveer assaulted at BSMMU - দৈনিকশিক্ষা

Two students injured in the mass uprising and their families assaulted former cultural minister Asaduzzman Noor and former Awami League lawmaker Tanveer Imam at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University on Saturday morning.

The incident took place at about 10:00am when two injured of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the former minister and lawmaker went to take physiotherapy at the hospital’s physiotherapy ward, the jail authority said.

‘The two injured students Isme Azam and Bulbul Ahmed and their families became agitated after seeing Tanveer Imam and Asaduzzaman Noor at the physiotherapy ward,’ assistant inspector general for prisons (media) Jannat-ul Farhad told New Age.

He said that Isme Azam swooped on Tanveer sitting on a wheel chair and beat him.

Asaduzzaman Noor was also assaulted by the injured students and their families during that time, he said.

BSSMU director Brigadier General Md Rezaur Rahman said that it was an untoward incident.

‘We have informed the jail authority and the police of the incident. We have sent Tanvir Imam and Asaduzzman Noor later to the jail ward,’ Rezaur said.

Rezaur further said that Tanvir Imam, whose father is HT Imam was political adviser to now ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, got admitted to the hospital’s jail ward on November 20, while Asaduzzman Noor was admitted on November 22.

Noor was arrested from Nawraton Colony on Bayley Road on September 16 and sent to jail in a murder case.

Tanveer was sent to jail on September 19 after arrest.

