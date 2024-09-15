Ex-Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain arrested: RAB - Dainikshiksha

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested former Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain from Dhaka’s Eskaton area on Saturday night, said the elite force.

Shihab Karim, senior assistant director (media) of the RAB-2 Battalion Headquarters, confirmed the matter saying that being tipped-off a RAB team conducted a drive in the Eskaton area under Hatirjheel police station and arrested Farhad around 11pm.

The former minister was accused in a case filed for gunning down one Md Rubel in an area under Adabor police station during the anti-government movement on August 5, he said.

Moreover, two more cases were filed against him in Meherpur Sadar police station over the recent student movement, the RAB officer informed.

After the arrest Farhad was handed over to police to take next legal action, he added.