Excitement brews at Dhaka University as Ducsu elections loom - Dainikshiksha

Dhaka University’s announcement regarding the much-sought Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) election has stirred a wave of enthusiasm and expectations among students and student organisations.

The elections, expected to be held in late January or early February next year, are seen as an opportunity to rejuvenate the democratic fabric of campus life.

The prospect of Ducsu elections has revived hopes for a democratic and transparent process that could create a healthier political environment on campus.

Emphasising the significance of this development, Sadiq Kayem, president of DU Chhatra Shibir, said, “We welcome the decision to hold Ducsu elections. If democracy and voting rights are ensured at Dhaka University, it will positively impact the whole of Bangladesh. The July-August uprising has created new hopes among students, and we want to see new approaches beyond traditional political practices.”

Kayem also stressed the importance of prioritising the aspirations of students while fostering cooperation and tolerance among student organisations.

Voices of Student Leaders

Abu Baker Majumder, coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, echoed these sentiments, noting that the August 5 uprising had ignited fresh expectations for Ducsu elections. “As the anti-discrimination movement has consistently championed students’ rights, we aim to represent them if elections take place,” he said.

Majumder highlighted the need for reforms in the Ducsu constitution, including discussions on the vice-chancellor’s role as president and transparency in budget allocation. “We hope the administration engages all stakeholders to ensure Ducsu’s effective functioning.”

Referring to concerns about electoral fairness, he urged measures to prevent malpractice in residential halls.

Ganesh Chandra Roy Shahos, president of DU Chhatra Dal, expressed caution over the timing of the elections.

“The campus and the nation are still recovering from the trauma of the July-August uprising. Holding the elections too soon or too late could disrupt the level playing field. A clear roadmap is essential to ensure a positive and festive electoral environment,” he said.

Calls for Reforms

Salman Siddique, coordinator of Gonotantrik Chhatra Jhut, an alliance of eight leftist student organisations, demanded the immediate holding of elections. “We want the Ducsu elections to be held promptly, but not a repeat of the one-sided election of 2019.”

Siddique urged the administration to consult all student organisations and ensure an equitable environment for candidates.

He also called for the formation of a commission to reform the Ducsu constitution, adding that his alliance would field like-minded candidates.

Jabir Ahmed Jubel, general secretary of Biplobi Chhatra Moitri, voiced similar demands. “The vice-chancellor should not wield undue power as Ducsu president but must be obligated to implement its decisions. Voting centres should also be relocated to faculties for greater accessibility,” Jubel suggested.

Campus Abuzz

The announcement has electrified the campus, with students and organizations gearing up for a potentially transformative election.

Many believe that a fair and transparent Ducsu election could reshape the political dynamics of Dhaka University, fostering greater inclusivity and democratic engagement.

The road ahead is fraught with challenges. Ensuring a level playing field, addressing grievances regarding the Ducsu constitution and preventing electoral malpractice are critical to realising the students' aspirations.

As the university administration prepares to finalise the election timeline, the anticipation is palpable.

Students hope that this long-overdue election will not only fulfill their democratic rights but also set a precedent for positive change across the nation.

Source: UNB