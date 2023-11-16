Exciting opportunities for students in Dhaka to study in Australia - Dainikshiksha

Australia’s Sydney based Invicta Technical College recently hosted a dual event to open doors to aspiring Bangladeshi students looking to pursue education in Australia.

The college organised an information session in Amari Dhaka, exclusively for local education agents in Dhaka, who play a pivotal role in guiding students towards quality education opportunities in Australia.

This event served as a platform for Invicta Technical College to strengthen ties with agents, ensuring a seamless pathway for students seeking education in Australia, reads a media release.

On the same day, a separate session witnessed a vibrant gathering of eager students keen on pursuing their education in Australia.

Ayesha Hossain, the CEO and Principal of Invicta Technical College, conducted the Australian Vocational Study Info Session. She provided invaluable insights into the academic offerings, industry-aligned courses, and the unique learning environment at Invicta Technical College.

Invicta's commitment to providing a holistic educational experience was showcased through presentations, interactive discussions, and testimonials from current students who have benefited from the college's programs.

The Australian Vocational Study Info Session facilitated direct interaction between students and the leadership of Invicta Technical College. Attendees had the opportunity to delve into the details of courses and admission processes and gain firsthand insights into the transformative educational experience offered by the college.

For more information about Invicta Technical College and its programs, visit www.invicta.edu.au

source: unb