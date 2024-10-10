Fair election must to keep democracy continue: Tarique Rahman - Dainikshiksha

Acting Chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Tarique Rahman today underscored the need for holding fair elections for continuation of democracy.

“We must hold a free and fair election aiming to keep the country’s democracy continue,” he said in a message marking Shaheed Jehad Day.

Nazir Uddin Ahmed Jihad, a Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal activist of Ullapara upazila in Sirajganj, was shot dead in Dhaka on October 10, 1990, during the anti-Ershad movement.

“Election time non-party caretaker government is the prime condition to hold a free and fair election,” Tarique Rahman said.

“Democracy doesn’t only mean the elections, but restoring peoples freedom and fundamental rights,” he added.

“Being imbued with the spirit of Shaheed Jehad, we must work together to restore democracy and protect country’s independence and sovereignty,” he said.

In doing this, he said, “We have to prevent all conspiracies being orchestrated by evil force at home and abroad”, the BNP leader said.

Showing deep respect to Jehad, BNP acting chairperson said the sacrifice made by BNP activist during the movement against Ershad rule on October 10 in 1990, is unforgettable.

The movement was for re-establishing the multi-party democracy, freedom of speech and press, Tarique Rahman said in his message.

BNP acting chairman said, tyrant Ershad had killed the democracy and that’s why Jehad embraced martyrdom to restore democracy with his firm determination.

“His soul will suffer immensely if we fail to realize his dream,” Tarique noted.