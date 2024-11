A BNP delegation led by the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is set to meet Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus this evening.

The meeting will be held at the state guest house Jamuna at 6:00pm, BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan told The Daily Star today around 11:15am.

Sources said the BNP leaders are expected to discuss the country's current situation during the meeting.

source: The Daily Star