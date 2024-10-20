Farzana Yasmin Ananna makes history at Miss Cosmo 2024 - Dainikshiksha

Bangladeshi model and beauty pageant titleholder Farzana Yasmin Ananna has recently made history, as she finished in the top 21 at the international beauty pageant 'Miss Cosmo'.

Organized for the first time in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam from September 15 to October 5, Ananna, the winner of the 2023 Miss International Bangladesh and the 2021 Miss Universe Bangladesh first runner-up, made a remarkable milestone for Bangladesh, as the country has placed in the Top 21 of a big international beauty pageant for the first time.

In addition, she secured a prestigious spot in the Top 8 of the Green Summit, an important part of the competition.

Farzana’s journey in the pageantry world began when she became the first runner-up of Miss Universe Bangladesh in 2020. Last year, she won the title of Miss International Bangladesh, and proudly represented her country at the Miss International competition in Japan.

This year, she made history twice - first, by becoming Bangladesh’s representative in Miss Cosmo, and second, by earning the country’s highest placement ever in a big global beauty pageant.

Regarding her historic achievement, Farzana Yasmin Ananna told UNB that she is incredibly proud to represent her motherland on the global stage. “There is no greater pride than being addressed by “Bangladesh” throughout my time at Miss Cosmo,” Ananna told UNB.

“For the entire month, they called me not by my name, but by Bangladesh, which is an immense honor to me. Every time I raised the flag of Bangladesh abroad and every time I was called by the name of Bangladesh, I felt immense joy and pride,” she added.

At only 24 years old, she accomplished a handful - became a graduate majoring in Women and Gender Studies from Dhaka University, established her name as a social worker, and now creating history for her motherland in global competitions.

“I dream of becoming a diplomat for my country, of promoting Bangladesh across the world for as long as I live. My goal is to showcase the best of Bangladesh - the beauty, the culture, the people, the heritage, the tourism,” Ananna told UNB.

The world of beauty pageants is relatively new for Bangladesh, but Ananna is hopeful as the maiden Bangladeshi in the Miss International platform and now as the history-maker in the Miss Cosmo 2024.

Prior to Ananna, Miss Bangladesh 2017 Jessia Islam was among the top 30 in the Miss World competition that year, being the only Bangladeshi participant to date on such a global stage. Recently, Jessia Islam competed in the swimsuit segment of the ongoing Miss Grand International 2024 in Thailand, where she earned a spot among the top 20 contenders for the best in swimsuit.

‘Miss Cosmo’ is the official beauty pageant organized by Miss Cosmo Organization, a Vietnam-based global organization dedicated to beauty, education, and community with a focus on women, to enhance women’s impact through tangible goals, plans and action.

Ketut Permata Juliastrid of Indonesia was crowned as the inaugural titleholder of Miss Cosmo. Delegates from fifty-six countries and territories competed in the maiden edition of this pageant.

source: UNB