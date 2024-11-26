Finals of business case competition held at BRAC University - Dainikshiksha

The grand finale of BIZ Verse 2024, a prestigious national-level inter-university business case competition, concluded successfully at BRAC University recently.

Organized by BRAC University Business Club (BIZ BEE) and sponsored by Bank Asia, the event brought together undergraduate students from across Bangladesh to showcase their business acumen, problem-solving skills, and innovative ideas, said a press release on Tuesday.

It also served as a unique platform for students to develop their communication, teamwork, and entrepreneurial skills.

The competition comprised two challenging rounds designed to test participants’ analytical and strategic abilities, and 10 finalists competed for the championship title.

The finalists presented their business pitches for a proposed laundry service, CleanWave, within a five-minute timeframe, followed by a two-minute question and answer session.

The esteemed judging panel included Khairul Basher, Director of Communications at BRAC University; Sheikh Shoaib Mohammed Siddique, Senior Vice President at HSBC; Tarif Mohammed Khan, Head of Communications at Dekko Isho Venture Capitalist; and Tarek Mahmud Matin, Managing Director and CEO of ELCO Wires and Cable LTD.

Tashnimul Arshad Tahmid from the University of Dhaka emerged as the champion, while Tanzim Noor Tanmoy from the Islamic University of Technology secured the first runner-up position. Majur E Elahi Turjo from BRAC University earned the second runner-up spot.

Dr. David Dowland, Registrar of BRAC University, and Dr. Sayla Sowat Siddiqui, Assistant Professor and BIZ BEE Advisor, congratulated the participants for their innovative ideas, the news release added.