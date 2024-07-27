Find the perpetrators of violence to ensure punishment, urges PM Hasina during visit to ransacked BTV - Dainikshiksha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday urged the citizens to cooperate with the government to make sure the perpetrators of the recent mayhem are nabbed from every nook and corner of the country to get punishment.

“I would like to call upon the people of the country that they should find out those who were involved in these destructions and cooperate for ensuring their punishment,” she said.

The premier made the call while visiting Bangladesh Television (BTV) Bhaban in the city’s Rampura area to see the extent of damage after it came under attack during the recent student violence.

She inspected different parts of the BTV Bhaban which was set on fire by a mob during the student movement for reformation of quota in public service.

Hasina said BNP and Jamaat-Shibir terrorists, gathering from across the country, carried out these attacks in the capital.

“They carried out these things using the anti-quota movement,” she said.

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat and BTV senior officials including its Director General Md Jahangir Alam, briefed the prime minister about the damages of the state-owned television centre.

A video presentation was made highlighting the damages in the BTV Bhaban and BTV headquarters located in the same premises in the city's Rampura.

On Thursday, the prime minister visited the vandalised metro rail station at Mirpur 10 in the capital.source: unb