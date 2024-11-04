First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins Jan 31 - Dainikshiksha

The first phase of Biswa Ijtema will be held from 31 January to February 2, while the second phase of the congregation will take place from February 7 to 9, 2025 on the bank of Turag River at Tongi in Gazipur district.

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury revealed this after a meeting with two factions of the Tabligh Jamaat at the Ministry of Home Affairs today.

Besides, the adviser said maintaining the law and order, and overall security issue over the upcoming Biswa Ijtema, were also discussed during the meeting.

"We don't want any division between the Islamic scholars (alem-ulema) . . . If it is necessary, we will discuss the matter with them again," he added.