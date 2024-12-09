First year admission process begins in agricultural universities - Dainikshiksha

The admission process for the first year of undergraduate level in nine agricultural universities has started.

Khalilur Rahman, Senior Deputy Director of Public Relations and Publication Office of Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU), confirmed the matter to UNB on Monday.The process will start from today and continue till December 12, said Khalilur Rahman.

A total of 3,718 seats are available across the nine universities this year. The seat distribution is as follows: 1,116 seats in Bangladesh Agricultural University, 270 in Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, 435 in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University, 698 in Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, 448 in Patuakhali Science and Technology University, 431 in Sylhet Agricultural University, 150 in Khulna Agricultural University, 90 in Habiganj Agricultural University and 80 in Kurigram Agricultural University.

A total of 75,017 candidates applied for the cluster admission test this year, of whom 51,836 appeared for the examination.

source: UNB