Foreign Minister requests visiting Irish Minister to ease the visa process - Dainikshiksha

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has invited Irish investment in Bangladesh, particularly in agro-processing, pharmaceuticals and IT sectors.

He also thanked Ireland for hosting a few thousand Bangladeshis and requested the Irish Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney to ease the visa process to enable more Bangladeshi students and IT professionals to pursue higher studies and work in Ireland.

The Foreign Minister thanked the Irish Minister for visiting Bangladesh to further strengthen Bangladesh-Ireland bilateral relations.

He suggested further enhancement of bilateral trade in goods and services through new initiatives and sought Ireland’s support for EU’s EBA trade preferences to Bangladesh until 2032 and GSP+ benefits beyond 2032.

Minister Simon Coveney met with the Foreign Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 18.

The Irish Minister congratulated the Foreign Minister on his new appointment.

Highly praising Bangladesh’s sustained high economic growth, he suggested exchange of visits of delegations with special focus on bilateral trade and collaboration in the areas of technology, pharmaceuticals and energy.

He also assured Irish support in favour of Bangladesh’s appeal for extension of EBA facilities until 2032 and GSP+ facilities beyond 2032.

Referring to the migrant-friendly policy of the Irish government, the Irish Minister welcomed more Bangladeshi students and professionals to Ireland.

The Irish Minister hoped for an early solution of the Rohingya crisis and added that an additional Euro 1.5 million humanitarian assistance would be provided to the Rohingyas in Bangladesh.

The two ministers shared their views on the war in Gaza and expressed deep concern over the killing of people, particularly women and children.

They agreed that the two-state solution can bring lasting peace in the region.

Earlier, the Irish Minister officially opened Ireland’s first Honorary Consulate in Dhaka, which is seen as an “important milestone” in the relations between Bangladesh and Ireland.

In its desire to further expand the bilateral relations with Dhaka, Ireland has recently appointed Cosmos Group Deputy Managing Director Masud Jamil Khan as its Honorary Consul in Bangladesh.

Ambassador of Ireland to India, Kevin Kelly, and Masud Jamil Khan, among others, were present during the opening ceremony.

The Irish Minister arrived in Dhaka on Sunday on a two-day official visit aimed at boosting bilateral trade and investment.

On the occasion of St Patrick’s Day, the National Day of Ireland and official opening of the Honorary Consulate of Ireland in Bangladesh, Masud Jamil Khan and Kate Khan hosted an Iftar-dinner at a Dhaka hotel on Monday.

The Irish Minister, Irish Ambassador to India, former Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, diplomats stationed in Dhaka, senior officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, business leaders and journalists were present at the event.source: unb