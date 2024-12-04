Former BRUR proctor suspended over Abu Sayeed murder case - Dainikshiksha

The Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) administration has suspended former proctor Md Shariful Islam, an accused in the murder case of Shaheed Abu Sayeed during the July uprising.

"Suspended Shariful is an associate professor of the Department of Political Science," said a notification signed by the university's registrar Dr Md Harun-or Rashid on Monday afternoon.

The notification stated that Shariful has been suspended from service in line with the Section 39 (2) of the Government Services Act, 2018.

"Shariful Islam will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per the rules during suspension. This order will come into effect from November 19," the notification further mentioned.

Earlier, PBI arrested Shariful Islam from the Alamnagar area in the city on November 19.

"Later, a court granted a three-day remand to Shariful in the case when he was produced before the court on the same day. Now, he is in jail," said Investigating Officer (IO) and PBI Superintendent of Police (SP) ABM Jakir Hossain.

Shaheed Abu Sayeed, a 12th batch student of the Department of English of BRUR was shot dead by the police during the anti-discrimination student movement in the Parker Mour area of Rangpur city on July 16 last.

Later on August 18, Ramzan Ali, Abu Sayeed's elder brother, filed a case with the court naming 17 people, including the former IGP, and 30 to 35 unknown persons.

Ramzan Ali also filed a supplementary statement to the court to include the names of seven more people, including former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former BRUR Proctor Shariful Islam, in the case.



They were also included as named accused in the case by the court order.



"Previously, dismissed Assistant Sub-Inspector Amir Ali and Constable Sujan Chandra Roy were arrested in the case," the PBI SP said.

Earlier, the IO also applied to the Rangpur Metropolitan Cognizance (Tajaht) Court to ban the foreign travel of 17 defendants for the sake of proper investigation.After the hearing, the court passed the order on October 1 banning foreign travel of the accused persons in the Abu Sayed murder case.

source: BSS