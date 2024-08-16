Former Major Gen Ziaul arrested in murder case - Dainikshiksha

Former Major General Ziaul Ahsan, who was relieved of his post in the army after the fall of Sheikh Hasina, was arrested on Friday in a murder case filed with New Market police station.

An assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropalitan Police confirmed the matter to New Age.

‘We are yet to receive him,’ he said.

A Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Wednesday placed deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s private industry and investment adviser Salman F Rahman and former law minister Anisul Huq on a 10-day remand in a case filed with the New Market police station over the killing of hawker Shahjahan Ali.source: newage