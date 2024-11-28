Former VC of KUET opts for retirement, nine officials suspended - Dainikshiksha

Former Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) Prof Mihir Ranjan Halder has sought voluntary retirement.

In another development nine people, including the former pro-VC and two deputy registrars, have been temporarily suspended on charges of various irregularities and corruption, including recruitment.

The suspension order was issued following accusations of recruitment irregularities, including appointing individuals without requisite experience and hiring based on forged certificates.

The KUET authorities communicated the decisions through official letters on Wednesday.

The suspended individuals include former Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Sobhan Mia, Professor Dr. Pintu Chandra Shil of the CSE department, Deputy Registrar Nimai Chandra Mistry Dolon, Deputy Registrar Dibashish Mondal, Assistant Director of Public Relations and Information Manoj Kumar Majumder, Assistant Comptroller GM Abu Sayeed, Assistant Programmer Omar Faruk, Assistant Technical Officer Mehedi Hasan Razon, and peon Satyajit Kumar Dutta.

This list may increase further, added the KUET authority.

Current Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Masud, who assumed office on August 5, initiated efforts to address various irregularities dating back to 2007. His office received numerous written complaints against several officials starting September 15.

To investigate the allegations, a six-member committee was formed under the leadership of Professor Dr. Ashraful Gani Bhuiyan as chairman and Registrar Engineer Md. Anisur Rahman as member secretary. The committee’s findings led to recommendations for action, which were discussed during a Syndicate meeting on November 21. The Syndicate subsequently authorized actions based on the committee's recommendations.

KU Teachers’ Association's ex- President Professor Dr. Shibendu Shekhar Shikdar also submitted a written resignation on November 24.

Source: UNB