Four-attempt limit set for BCS exams - Dainikshiksha

Four-attempt limit set for BCS exams

Dainikshiksha desk |

The Council of Advisers on Thursday decided that a candidate can appear at Bangladesh Civil Services (BCS) examinations maximum four times.

The decision came from a meeting of the council, chaired by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.  

The Council of Advisers directed the Public Administration Ministry to incorporate a provision in the BCS Recruitment (age, qualification, examination for direct recruitment) Rules 2014 so that a candidate can sit for the BCS examination maximum four times.

Chief Adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed reporters at Foreign Service Academy over the outcome of the meeting. Deputy Press Secretaries Aburba Jahangir and Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder also spoke at the briefing.

