Four injured during protests in front of Bangladesh presidential residence - Dainikshiksha

At least four people, including a multimedia journalist of an online news portal, were injured after law enforcers lobbed sound grenades towards protesters demanding the removal of Bangladesh President Mohammed Sahabuddin in front of his official residence Bangabhaban in Dhaka on Tuesday night.

The incident took place around 8:20pm when a group of protesters tried to enter the Bangabhaban by breaking the police barricade

The injured received primary treatment at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The injured are Barta 24 multimedia journalist Raju Ahmed, 25, Faisal Ahmed Bishal, 24, Shafiqul Islam, 45 and Arif, 20.

Raju Ahmed said that law enforcers lobbed sound grenades when protesters tried to enter Bangabhaban.

DMCH Police Outpost in-charge inspector Md Faruk said that four injured persons came to the hospital at about 9:00pm and received primary treatment.

‘Doctor said none of the injured sustained bullet injuries,’ he added.

He said that they informed the relevant police station.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police spokesperson Muhammad Talebur Rahman said that he did not know anything about people getting injured in front of Bangabhaban.

When asked if the police detained anyone in connection with the protests, he said that he was not aware of it.

The Students’ Movement Against Discrimination, the platform that headed student-led mass uprising, spokesperson Umama Fatema told New Age that they had already given one week ultimatum for president's resignation.

'The group tried to enter Bangabhaban is not from our platform. They are a different group,' she said.

She, however, did not confirm which group tried to enter Bangabhaban.