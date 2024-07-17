Gas supply to remain off for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka today - Dainikshiksha

Gas supply will remain off for 8 hours from 10 am to 6 pm on Tuesday in different areas in the city for emergency relocation of gas pipeline.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, the areas where gas supply will remain suspended to different categories of customers include Banani DOHS, Shaheed Moinul Road and Swadhinata Sarani.

During period low pressure in gas supply may prevail in the surrounding areas, said the Titas regretting the temporary inconvenience to its consumers.source: unb