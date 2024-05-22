Gas supply to remain suspended for 10hrs in parts of Dhaka tomorrow - Dainikshiksha

Gas supply to remain suspended for 10hrs in parts of Dhaka tomorrow

dainikshiksha desk |

Gas supply will remain suspended for 10 hours from 10:00am to 8:00pm in different areas in Dhaka city on Thursday for relocation and re-installation of gas pipelines under Dhaka Elevated Expressway Route Alignment project.

According Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the areas where gas supply will remain off for all kinds of customers include — Moghbazar, Nayatola, Madhubagh, Tejgaon, Hatirjheel, Mirerbagh, Gabtola, Greenway, Peyarabag, and Eskaton (Dilu road).

The adjoining areas may experience low pressure in gas supply during the period, said the Titas Gas regretting the inconvenience of its consumers for the emergency shutdown in gas supply.source: newage

